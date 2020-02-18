ACB raids town planning offices across the State

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on town planning sections in municipalities and corporations across the State on Tuesday.

They unearthed many irregularities, including poor maintenance of approved plans. Following the directions of ACB Director-General P. Seetaramanjaneyulu, about 100 officers including ASPs, DSPs, CIs and their staff, inspected the town planning sections located in 13 municipalities and corporations. In all, 14 teams conducted raids on the Srikakulam Municipal Corporation, the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation, Madhurawada and Gajuwaka town planning offices in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, the Kakinada Municipal Corporation, the Tadepalligudem municipal office, Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore and Tirupati corporations, Proddatur, Kadiri and Yemmiganur municipal offices, the ACB DG said.

The ACB sleuths seized unaccounted amount from the staff in some town planning offices and the inspections continued till late in the evening in a few offices.