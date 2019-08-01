ACB raids temple EO

The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths raided the house of temple executive officer at Adoni on Thursday and found assets worth 2.5 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income. The executive officer, P. Ramprasad, is in charge of 16 temples of Gudur group.

According to ACB DSP M. Nagabhushanam, the unearthed assets include three houses, 27 house plots, fixed deposits of ₹15.5 lakh, gold worth ₹10 lakh, promissory notes (₹ 28.5 lakh), two scooters, and ₹4 lakh in cash.

Besides, ₹1 lakh in cash and gold worth ₹1.5 lakh were found in a bank locker in Karnataka.

The DSP said that Ramprasad also worked for Srisailam and Mahanandi temples in the district prior to working for the Gudur temple group. The ACB also raided the houses of his parents, his in-laws and his brother-in-law.