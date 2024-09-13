ACB raids properties of former Mines Director Venkat Reddy, offices of private companies

Officers of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on September 12 (Thursday) raided the properties of V.G. Venkat Reddy, former Director of Mines and Geology (DMG) and in-charge Managing Director (MD) of A.P. Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC).

ADVERTISEMENT

It also raided the offices of M/s GCKC Projects and Works Private Limited, M/s Prathima Infrastructures Private Limited, and other companies.

Based on the report submitted by the incumbent Commissioner and DMG, wherein it was alleged that Mr. Venkat Reddy had violated the APMDC rules in tenders and operations of sand mining, the Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of the ACB registered a case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, Section 120 (b) of the IPC, and the Mines (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 against the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

During investigation, the ACB teams inspected the offices of the DMG and the Mines and Geology offices, and sand reaches in all districts. The investigation officers verified the documents and examined the officers and staff concerned, the ACB said in a release.

Mr. Venkat Reddy had allegedly abused his official position and fraudulently allowed M/s JPVL, M/s Prathima, M/s GCKC and other firms to misappropriate government funds.

The accused had allegedly conspired with the company managements, released bank guarantees to the tune of ₹120 crore under his control in violation of the prescribed procedure, which resulted in criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of government money of about ₹2,566 crore, the ACB alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused had violated the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court, and caused heavy loss to the State exchequer, the investigation officers alleged.

Investigation also revealed that a few private agencies had taken up mining activities, violating the excavation boundaries, permitted depth and carried out their operations without obtaining environmental clearances, the ACB officers alleged.

The raids were continuing at different locations when reports last came in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.