ACB raids panchayat officer’s house

ACB sleuths counting cash and jewellery in Panchayat Extension Officer Venkata Rao’s house at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district on Friday.

SRIKAKULAM

16 April 2021 23:15 IST

Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Friday identified properties disproportionate to the known income sources of a Panchayat Extension Officer Venkata Rao of Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district.

The teams identified huge deposits of cash, gold and documents of various properties in his home. The raids were also conducted in other places including Vizianagaram, Nellimarla, Rajam, Pydibhimavaram and Visakhapatnam simultaneously. ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramamurthy said that the total properties’ value would be announced in a couple of days after compilation.

