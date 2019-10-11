ACB raids on Telugu Ganga official reveal disproportionate assets

Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Thursday unearthed disproportionate assets with a registered value of over ₹4.14 crore from Telugu Ganga Special Collector M. Lakshminarasimham.
On a tip-off, the sleuths conducted simultaneous raids and found in his possession assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The market value of the assets unearthed is said to be several times more than the registered value.
ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Ch.D. Santho said Lakshminarasimham, who joined government service as a village administrative officer, rose to become the Telugu Ganga Special Collector for land acquisition in Rapur division, and amassed wealth beyond known sources of income.
His assets included a house, a car, four housing plots, 600 gram of gold ornaments and 13 acres of land, said ACB circle inspector B. Ramesh Babu, who probed the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.