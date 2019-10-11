ACB raids on Telugu Ganga official reveal disproportionate assets

Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Thursday unearthed disproportionate assets with a registered value of over ₹4.14 crore from Telugu Ganga Special Collector M. Lakshminarasimham.

On a tip-off, the sleuths conducted simultaneous raids and found in his possession assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The market value of the assets unearthed is said to be several times more than the registered value.

ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Ch.D. Santho said Lakshminarasimham, who joined government service as a village administrative officer, rose to become the Telugu Ganga Special Collector for land acquisition in Rapur division, and amassed wealth beyond known sources of income.

His assets included a house, a car, four housing plots, 600 gram of gold ornaments and 13 acres of land, said ACB circle inspector B. Ramesh Babu, who probed the case.