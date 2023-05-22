ADVERTISEMENT

ACB raids on PR engineer’s houses

May 22, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) simultaneously searched the houses and landholdings of deputy engineer (Panchayat Raj) of Chittoor district Rudra Raju Ravi, in Chittoor and Tirupati. ACB said that, during the searches, it was found that the official possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. ACB additional SP Devprasad, CIs Ishwar Tamim Ahmed, Venkat Naidu, Sunil, Mohammed and others participated in the searches. Office of the Panchayat Raj engineering department in Chittoor was also being searched.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US