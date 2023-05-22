ACB raids on PR engineer’s houses

May 22, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) simultaneously searched the houses and landholdings of deputy engineer (Panchayat Raj) of Chittoor district Rudra Raju Ravi, in Chittoor and Tirupati. ACB said that, during the searches, it was found that the official possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. ACB additional SP Devprasad, CIs Ishwar Tamim Ahmed, Venkat Naidu, Sunil, Mohammed and others participated in the searches. Office of the Panchayat Raj engineering department in Chittoor was also being searched.