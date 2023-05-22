HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ACB raids on PR engineer’s houses

May 22, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) simultaneously searched the houses and landholdings of deputy engineer (Panchayat Raj) of Chittoor district Rudra Raju Ravi, in Chittoor and Tirupati. ACB said that, during the searches, it was found that the official possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. ACB additional SP Devprasad, CIs Ishwar Tamim Ahmed, Venkat Naidu, Sunil, Mohammed and others participated in the searches. Office of the Panchayat Raj engineering department in Chittoor was also being searched.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.