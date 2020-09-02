ACB raids on MRO offices in Andhra Pradesh

Officials of the Ant-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on the Tahsildar (Mandal Revenue Offices) offices across the State on September 2. The raids were continuing and the ACB officials seized cash and some documents from the MRO offices.
Teams led by, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), verified the records, pending applications for pattadar passbooks, ration cards, house sites and seized some records. The officers took a few officers and some staff into custody and are questioning them.
Raids were conducted on the MRO officers in Guntur, Krishna, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Kurnool districts.
"We are conducting raids on the Tahsildar offices, which are facing corrupt allegations. The raids were continuing," said an ACB official.
