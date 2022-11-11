ACB raids on MRO in Krishna district unearth assets worth over ₹2 crore

Searches were conducted in Vijayawada and various other places in NTR and Krishna districts

Rajulapudi Srinivas
November 11, 2022 22:13 IST

VIJAYAWADA

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on the properties of Penamaluru Tahsildar (Mandal Revenue Officer) Gugulothu Bhadru in Krishna district, and unearthed disproportionate assets valued at about ₹2.05 crore.

The ACB teams on Friday conducted searches in his flat at Manohari Heights, Kanuru, on Vijayawada outskirts, and reportedly found assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Raids were also conducted at Guntupalli, Kummarikuntla, Kudapa Thanda and Kondapalli of NTR and Krishna districts. The officials found that Bhadru and his family members were in possession of one flat, a house, one vacant site, wet and dry agricultural land of 17 acres and 35 cents, one four-wheeler, two two-wheelers, electrical gadgets, gold, bank balances, household articles and cash.

A case has been registered against Bhadru and he was arrested. He will be produced in the ACB Special Court, Vijayawada.

