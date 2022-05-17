ACB raids MRO office in NTR district
Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a surprise check on Chandarlapadu Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) in NTR district on Monday.
Following a complaint received on toll-free No. 14400, the ACB team led by a DSP inspected the office. They verified the records, cash available with the staff and observed presence of unauthorised staff in the office.
The raids were continuing when the reports last came in.
