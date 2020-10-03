ACB raids five places related to treasury employee Manoj Kumar

ANANTAPUR

The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths raided five places in Anantapur district that are related to Manoj Kumar, a treasury employee (auditor), with regard to a case of the unearthing of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Led by ACB Tirupati Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Allabaksh, six teams arrived here on Saturday and are raiding the houses of Manoj Kumar, his wife, his driver Nagalingam, his workplace (treasury office), and the house of a friend (Nagarjuna). A sixth ACB team is taking the custody of all the materials confiscated by the Anantapur district police and stored at Bukkarayasamudram.

The police had unearthed gold, silver, cash promissory notes, investment bonds, four-wheelers and two-wheelers, all amounting to more than ₹2.8 crore, allegedly belonging to Manoj Kumar, who works as a senior auditor in the government treasury in Anantapur.

Six iron boxes containing ₹15.55 lakh in cash, 2.42 kgs of gold ornaments, three 9-mm gas pistols, one air gun, 18 blank rounds, 84.10 kgs of silver articles, bank deposit papers worth ₹49.10 lakh, promissory notes worth ₹27.05 lakh have been handed over to the ACB. Two SUVs, seven two-wheelers including three Enfield and one Harley Davidson bikes, and four tractors were also seized from Manoj Kumar.

The ACB DSP told The Hindu that the raids would continue till Friday evening.