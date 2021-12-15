ACB raids Anantapur town planning office

The ACB sleuths inspecting records at the Town Planning and Revenue wing of the Anantapur Municipal Corporation, in Anantapur on Tuesday.

ANANTAPUR

15 December 2021 00:43 IST

Anantapur Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Kulasekhar Reddy raided the offices of Town Planning and Revenue wings of the Anantapur Municipal Corporation on Tuesday afternoon. The searches are likely to continue till Wednesday.

The ACB DSP said that large-scale irregularities were noticed and many deviations in building plans were flagged in several complaints made by the public.

“We are ascertaining as to when were these deviations allowed and who was responsible. Depending on the total quantum of deviation, and if any financial gratification was involved, we will have to frame charges,” the DSP added.

“In addition to Town Planning, some complaints were made on WhatsApp and in writing against the Revenue Wing as well, so searches are going on there too and it will take some more time for us to ascertain full details,” Mr. Kulasekhar said on Tuesday night.