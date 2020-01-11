ACB raid: unaccounted money recovered at Sub-Registrar’s office

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths conducted surprise checks at the Sub-Registrar’s Office at Anakapalle on Friday and detected irregularities.

It was identified that 14 document writers were acting according to the whims and fancies at the Registrar’s Office. The Sub-Registrar had appointed four private persons and was indulging in irregularities through them, according to ACB DSP Shakila Bhanu.

An amount of ₹50,000, for which there were no official records, was recovered from the office and another ₹33,600 was recovered from a person, who claimed to be a document writer. The ACB team also recovered some slips, on which was written the amount of money to be taken for issue of various documents.

The records were also full of mistakes. The ACB officials said that the issues would be taken to the notice of the higher officials for necessary action.