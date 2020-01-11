ACB raid: unaccounted money recovered at Sub-Registrar’s office

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths conducted surprise checks at the Sub-Registrar’s Office at Anakapalle on Friday and detected irregularities.
It was identified that 14 document writers were acting according to the whims and fancies at the Registrar’s Office. The Sub-Registrar had appointed four private persons and was indulging in irregularities through them, according to ACB DSP Shakila Bhanu.
An amount of ₹50,000, for which there were no official records, was recovered from the office and another ₹33,600 was recovered from a person, who claimed to be a document writer. The ACB team also recovered some slips, on which was written the amount of money to be taken for issue of various documents.
The records were also full of mistakes. The ACB officials said that the issues would be taken to the notice of the higher officials for necessary action.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.