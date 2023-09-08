ADVERTISEMENT

ACB officials trap Mandavalli Revenue Inspector in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh

September 08, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Vijayawada Range, trapped Mandavalli Revenue Inspector (RI), Kandula Padma Roja, while she was allegedly taking ₹38,000 as bribe at her office in Krishna district on Friday.

When the complainant, B. Sai Kiran, approached the RI seeking pattadar passbook for his grandmother’s property, she reportedly demanded the bribe.

Responding to the complaint to 14400 call centre, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught her red-handed while taking the amount, said the investigation officers in a release. The RI would be produced in the ACB Special Court. Investigation is on, the release added.

