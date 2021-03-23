ACB officials trap court head clerk ‘taking bribe’ at Anakapalle

Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a government official for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of ₹5,000 from a person for doing an official favour at Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

According to a release from ACB officials, B. Murali Krishna, a resident of Anakapalle, lodged a complaint with the Additional SP, ACB, Visakhapatnam, stating that Manepalli Siva Krishna Mohan, retired office superintendent, who is now re-employed as head clerk (contract basis) in the Court of Principal Senior Civil Judge, Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam district, has demanded ₹5,000 for doing official favour with regard to cancellation of a registered document.

The ACB officials red-handedly caught the accused officer, while he was accepting the bribe. The officer was arrested and will be produced before the Court of Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Visakhapatnam.

Case is under investigation.