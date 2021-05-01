Andhra Pradesh

ACB officials takes Dhulipalla Narendra into custody

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader D. Narendra Kumar. File   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) took Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Sangam Dairy chairman Dhulipalla Narendra into custody from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Saturday.

The ACB Court on Friday, gave four days custody of Narendra to the investigation officers to question him in the case. The former MLA was reportedly shifted to Vijayawada.

On April 23, the the ACB arrested the TDP leader, Managing Director of Sangam Dairy P. Gopala Krishnan and former District Cooperative Officer M. Gurunadham. Cases have been registered against them on different sections, including the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998.

Earlier, the High Court dismissed the quash petition filed by the former MLA and also the bail plea filed by Mr. Narendra and Mr. Gopala Krishnan.

