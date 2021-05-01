ACB officials take Dhulipalla into custody

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) took Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Sangam Dairy chairman Dhulipalla Narendra into custody from the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Saturday.

The ACB Court on Friday gave four days custody of Narendra to the investigation officers to question him in the case. The former MLA was reportedly shifted to Vijayawada.

On April 23, the ACB arrested the TDP leader, the managing director of the dairy P. Gopala Krishnan and former District Cooperative Officer M. Gurunadham. Cases have been registered against them under corruption and other charges.

Earlier, the High Court dismissed the quash petition filed by the former MLA and also the bail plea filed by Mr. Narendra and Mr. Gopala Krishnan.