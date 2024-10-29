GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ACB officials raid APMDC office, seize documents

A detailed investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Mines and Geology Department is on.

Published - October 29, 2024 06:12 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A police personnel guarding the APMDC office in Vijayawada on Monday.

A police personnel guarding the APMDC office in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials raided the headquarters of Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) Limited at Kanuru in Vijayawada on October 28 (Monday) and verified sand mining tenders, the companies involved in sand mining and violations causing loss to the government.

It is learnt that the ACB officials seized some documents related to tenders and purchase of equipment and recorded statements of the APMDC office staff.

A detailed investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Mines and Geology Department is on.

Published - October 29, 2024 06:12 am IST

Andhra Pradesh

