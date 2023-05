ACB nabs Endowments dept. official for demanding bribe in Guntur

May 22, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Guntur

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an inspector (senior assistant) in the Endowments department, Meena Venkateswara Rao, while he was accepting bribe at his office on Monday. The complainant, from Gujjanugundla in Guntur, approached ACB recently and complained that the official had demanded ₹10,000 in connection with a court case. The complainant had paid ₹5,000 in March. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.