May 22, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Guntur

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an inspector (senior assistant) in the Endowments department, Meena Venkateswara Rao, while he was accepting bribe at his office on Monday. The complainant, from Gujjanugundla in Guntur, approached ACB recently and complained that the official had demanded ₹10,000 in connection with a court case. The complainant had paid ₹5,000 in March.