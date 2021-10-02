ACB grills accused in CMRF scam

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) are questioning the four accused persons who have been arrested on charges of misappropriating money from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Hearing a petition filed by ACB officials, the court sent the accused to three days’ police custody beginning from September 30 to October 2, ACB Joint Director P.V. Ravi Kumar said.

The accused allegedly swindled over ₹60 lakh since 2014-15, it is alleged.

Following a complaint lodged by CMRF officials, the ACB sleuths on September 22 arrested Ch. Subramanyam, who was posted as an office subordinate in the CMRF wing of the Secretariat, K. Jagadish, a private PA to MLAs in East Godavari district, and Ch. Murali Krishna and S. Ramesh, posted as office subordinates in the Revenue Section of the Secretariat.

The ACB are trying to ascertain whether any more CMRF employees were involved in the scam, Mr. Ravi Kumar said.

An amount of ₹1,81,78,000 was sanctioned for 88 suspicious medical claims, of which ₹61,68,000 was credited to 35 claims in the last seven years, the investigation officers said.