ACB gets new leads on Gudur tahsildar

Anti-Corruption (ACB) Bureau sleuths reportedly unearthed new leads in their search for Shaik Haseena Bee, the Gudur tahsildar who has allegedly been absconding for the past six days. On Wednesday, the ACB sleuths raided the house of a Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) of Kothapalli, in the city. The officers believe that the officer, believed to be close to Ms. Bee, has also been absconding for the past few days.

Speaking to The Hindu, ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Nagabhushanam said that they have identified Mahboob Basha, an aide of Ms. Bee who was previously arrested, as her brother.

“We understand that Giddaiah, the MPDO, is in a relationship with Ms. Bee and both of them are absconding,” he said.

According to Mr. Nagabhushanam, Mr. Giddaiah had gone on a long leave from work since November 8, the day after Ms. Bee was charged. The raids took place at C-Camp in the city, at Giddaiah’s residence. The ACB unearthed evidence at the house which indicated that the tahsildar and the MPDO were in a relationship and had together gone on the run, he said.

The ACB has filed a case against Giddiah for harbouring the accused. “We are also pursuing new leads,” said Mr. Nagabhushanam.

Case details

The ACB, acting on a complaint, had reportedly trapped Ms. Bee accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh. The complainant, acting on the instructions of the ACB, delivered the money to the tahsildar’s brother, who was about 90 km away from the Gudur MRO office. The tahsildar, however, gave a slip to the ACB sleuths and has been on the run for six days now, Mr. Nagabhushanam said.