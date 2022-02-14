ACB finds ₹1.34 lakh unaccounted cash at Sub-Registrar office in A.P. town

Document writers found to be sitting inside office, in violation of norms

Document writers found to be sitting inside office, in violation of norms

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday conducted a surprise check on the Adoni Sub-Registrar Office in the district and found unaccounted cash of ₹1,34,640. While outsiders are not supposed to be inside the office premises, some document writers were also found sitting there.

Kurnool Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) J. Siva Narayana Swamy said that the officers conducted a surprise check at 5 p.m. on the Adoni SRO and during the checks, Sub-Registrar C. Jagadeesh Varma, in-charge Sub-Registrar V. Anil Kumar, Senior Assistant G. Ramesh Babu, Junior Assistant Sayyad Peer Basha were in the office, he said.

Document writers B. Mulla Khadir Basha, K. Chandrashekhar, M. Shashi Kumar, and V. Nagaraju were present on the office premises. In addition to them, K. Aslam Basha and K. Yahir Hussain — said to be private computer operators — were also present.

The ACB also noted that there were no CCTV cameras installed on the office premises. The unaccounted cash was seized and further action is being taken, the DSP said.