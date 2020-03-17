ACB digs deep into UAV procurement scam

VIJAYAWADA

17 March 2020 23:32 IST

We will submit report to MHA within stipulated time, says official

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) are probing the alleged irregularities in the procurement of Aerostat and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), in which then Additional DG (Intelligence) A.B. Venkateswara Rao was said to be involved.

The UAVs were allegedly procured at a cost of ₹25.50 crore under the Modernization of Police Forces Scheme (2017-18). Alleging that the senior IPS officer resorted to the scam, the State government had suspended him on February 8, and submitted a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The government was using UAVs for surveillance in Maoist operations, red -sanders smuggling, elections, prevention of ganja cultivation and other activities in forests, cut-off areas and on the borders.

However, use of sub-standard equipment may put the police personnel in danger, and the misconduct of the suspended DGP may have given access to the secrets of the State posing a threat to the national security, the State government said.

Witnesses being examined

Stating that prima facie evidence was established on the irregularities in implementing the scheme, the MHA had asked the State government to take up a detailed investigation. Accordingly, the State government directed the ACB Director-General to conduct a thorough inquiry.

“ACB is investigating the matter in detail and is examining the agencies, officers and other witnesses in the UAVs’ purchase deal made with a foreign defence manufacturing company. Investigation officers are trying to collect necessary document and scientific evidence in the irregularities. The government would submit report to the MHA within the stipulated time for further action,” a senior police officer said.

Doubts over delay

Meanwhile, the delay in taking up investigation into the irregularities in which a foreign defence manufacturing equipment firm was involved, was raising many doubts. Police said Mr. Venkateswara Rao allegedly resorted to procedural and technical irregularities in procuring the Aerostat and UAVs.

The unanswered question in the multi-crore scam was why the government took about two years to identify the irregularities in the Intelligence department, which played a vital role in the Police Department in tracing and tracking criminals, Naxalites, and smugglers and provide security cover for many VVIPs and VIPs.