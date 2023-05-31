ADVERTISEMENT

ACB court verdict on attachment of ‘Naidu’s residence’ on June 2

May 31, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The ACB court here will pronounce its judgment on the CID’s plea for attachment of the Lingamaneni guest house in which Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu has been staying since bifurcation, on June 2. The judge reserved the verdict after hearing both parties on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the CID issued a notice for attaching the said property in accordance with the provisions of Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance of 1944 on the ground that the guesthouse had been reportedly given to the former Chief Minister on a free of cost basis in alleged exchange for certain benefits that accrued to its owner, Lingamaneni Ramesh, and his relatives in the alignment of capital city designs.

The State Home Department ordered the CID to attach the guesthouse, which is located on the Krishna river banks at Undavalli, on May 12 to prevent its disposal or the creation of any encumbrance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US