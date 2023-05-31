ACB court verdict on attachment of ‘Naidu’s residence’ on June 2

May 31, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The ACB court here will pronounce its judgment on the CID’s plea for attachment of the Lingamaneni guest house in which Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu has been staying since bifurcation, on June 2. The judge reserved the verdict after hearing both parties on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the CID issued a notice for attaching the said property in accordance with the provisions of Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance of 1944 on the ground that the guesthouse had been reportedly given to the former Chief Minister on a free of cost basis in alleged exchange for certain benefits that accrued to its owner, Lingamaneni Ramesh, and his relatives in the alignment of capital city designs.

The State Home Department ordered the CID to attach the guesthouse, which is located on the Krishna river banks at Undavalli, on May 12 to prevent its disposal or the creation of any encumbrance.