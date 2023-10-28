ACB Court to pronounce verdict on Naidu’s plea to produce CID officers’ call data on October 31

October 28, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The ACB Court in Vijayawada on Friday reserved its judgment on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s petition, wherein he sought the Call Data Records (CDR) and location details of the investigation team pertaining to the period of his arrest at Nandyal to be preserved and produced before the court.

Judge B.S.V. Himabindu said she would pronounce the judgment on October 31.

Mr. Naidu complained in his petition that several videos and photographs of him taken from 10 a.m. of September 8 till the time of being produced in the ACB Court on September 10 were widely circulated and published prominently in select media channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

He suggested that it could not have happened without the knowledge of the Investigating Officer (IO) M. Dhanunjayudu.

Information on Mr. Naidu’s movements were also allegedly released to the media against norms.

Mr. Naidu said about 20-25 officers of the CID, as well as the Police Department, were present at the time of his arrest, in addition to hundreds of police personnel deployed for security.

He said he was not aware of the authority and the role played by each of those officers, and expressed the apprehension that the said data might be manipulated or deleted.

Preservation of the data was absolutely necessary to prove his case during the trial, or anywhere else it could be required, he asserted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.