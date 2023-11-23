HamberMenu
ACB court orders attachment of properties of accused in Fibernet scam case

November 23, 2023 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The ACB Special Court here on Wednesday issued an order for ad-interim attachment of the properties belonging to Tera Software Pvt. Ltd., its MD Tummala Gopichand, Netops Fiber Solutions LLP and its Director Kanumuri Koteswara Rao and Mr. Gopichand’s wife T. Pavana Devi, who were allegedly involved in the Fibernet scam case.

Judge B.S.V. Himabindu stated that there was prima facie material against them pertaining to the case registered by CID and the  attachment of the scheduled properties was necessary to prevent their disposal or concealment of money or other properties procured through the means by which the offence was allegedly committed by them.

Accordingly, Ms. Himabindu restrained the respondents from transferring or alienating or making any transactions over the said properties in any manner until further orders, and instructed that notices to that effect be issued to them under Sec.4 (2) (3) of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 1944 by December 15, 2023.

