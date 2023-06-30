ADVERTISEMENT

ACB court in Vijayawada grants temporary attachment of Lingamaneni guesthouse

June 30, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The court also grants temporary attachment of returnable plots allotted to the family members and “benamis” of former Minister Narayana and the annuities received by them under the Land Pooling Scheme

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The ACB court in Vijayawada on June 30 (Friday) granted ad-interim (temporary) attachment of the Lingamaneni guesthouse (the residence of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu located on the Krishna riverbank on the Undavalli Karakatta Road) and the returnable plots allotted to the family members and “benamis” of former Minister P. Narayana and the annuities received by them under the Land Pooling Scheme.

CID allegation

The allegation of the CID, which issued a notification for the attachment of the guesthouse, was that it had been given to the former Chief Minister on free of cost basis in exchange for certain benefits that accrued to its owner, Lingamaneni Ramesh, and his relatives in the alignment of capital city designs.

The CID alleged there was a similar motive behind the allotment of returnable plots to the near and dear of Mr. Narayana, who was Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development at that time.

Notices were issued by the CID attaching the said properties in accordance with the provisions of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance of 1944.

