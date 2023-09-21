ADVERTISEMENT

ACB Court deferred judgment on CID petition for Chandrababu Naidu’s custody to September 22

September 21, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s advocates’ wait for the ACB Court verdict on CID custody petition in the skill development scam case had no end to it on Thursday as judge B.S.V. Himabindu deferred her judgment to Friday, but she may once again postpone it subject to the status of Mr. Naidu’s quash petition in Andhra Pradesh High Court.  

Ms. Himabindu was initially expected to issue an order on the custody petition on Thursday morning, but it was postponed to 4 p.m. and then to Friday, making the wait for her judgment an agonizing one for both the plaintiff and the defendant. Mr. Naidu’s interim and regular bail pleas are pending in the same court even as his remand comes to an end on September 22.

It may be noted that the High Court on September 19 reserved its judgment on Mr. Naidu’s petition to quash the CID FIR and the consequential remand order of ACB Court. Justice K. Sreenivasa Reddy indicated that he might pronounce his judgment in two days, but it is still awaited. 

The fate of PT warrants filed by CID against Mr. Naidu in the ACB Court for his alleged involvement in the Inner Ring Road and FiberNet scams also hangs in the balance. Mr. Naidu’s bail petition in the High Court in the IRR case has been adjourned to September 26.

