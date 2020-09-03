ACB continues raids on revenue, Sub-Registrar Offices

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) continued surprise checks on the Tahsildar and Sub-Registrar Offices (SRO) in the State on the second day on Thursday.
About 12 teams conducted raids on nine Mandal Revenue Offices (MRO) and SROs and the Gudur Municipality in Nellore district on Wednesday. They seized huge unaccounted cash, undistributed pattadar passbooks, land records and other documents from the offices. The ACB police found many private persons in the Sub-Registrar Offices.
The sleuths, who verified the records, found many discrepancies and questioned the officers and their subordinate staff for the second day on Thursday. They grilled the Tahsildars, Deputy Tahsildars, office superintendents, Sub-Registrars and other staff on the source of the unaccounted cash.
Raids were conducted on nine MRO offices in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts and four Sub-Registrar offices in East Godavari, Kadapa and Chittoor districts. The sleuths verified documents in the Town Planning Section of the Gudur municipality.
“We have taken a few persons into custody and are questioning them. A report would be submitted to the government on the surprise checks,” an ACB official said, adding that no arrests had been made so far after the raids.
