ACB conducts raids to unravel paddy procurement scam 

S. Murali NELLORE
November 09, 2022 19:33 IST

Slueths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted simultaneous raids to probe the multi-crore scam in paddy procurement from farmers by the Civil Supplies Corporation in SPSR Nellore district.

The sleuths raided the residence of a computer operator Sandepudi Sivakumar, an accused in the case who had already been arrested relating to misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹29.78 crore which came to light during internal audit conducted by the corporation, according to ACB officials. The raids were conducted in 10 other places, including the residence of former District Manager P. Padma at Machavaram in Vijayawada, official sources said.

The internal audit revealed misappropriation of funds in collusion with a transport contractor at mandal-level paddy stock points during transport of paddy to rice mills and hamali charges during 2020-21 and 2022-23. The raids were conducted to examine the documents relating to the previous years, they said. District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu had already placed under suspension five civil supplies staff including Ms Padma, then Assistant Manager (Accounts) Ch Jayashankar, then assistant Managers N.Radhamma and M.V.V.V.Sharma and cashier T.Arun Kumar. A case had been registered in this connection by the Vedayapalem police.

