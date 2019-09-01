ACB conducts checks at tribal school, hostels

Officials of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise checks at two Government Tribal Welfare Schools and hostels in Visakhapatnam district here on Saturday.

The ACB teams found a number of irregularities.

In their surprise check at Government Tribal Welfare Ashram School, G. Madugula, the officials found attendance was shown for 501 boarders, but on physical verification only 321 boarders are present.

Huge variations in stocks are found, as the menu is not being followed properly, they said. The ACB teams also found registers not being maintained properly.

During checks conducted at the AP Govt Social Welfare Integrated Boys Hostel, A. Koduru, officials found food was not supplied as per menu and stock variation was noticed.

There was variation in the attendance and registers were not maintained properly. As per record, a cook and watchman were allotted, but private persons were working on their behalf.

The ACB officials would prepare a report on their observations and send it to the government.