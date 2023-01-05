ACB books disproportionate assets case against B.C. Welfare Deputy Director in Tirupati

January 05, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have registered cases against B.C. Welfare Department Deputy Director Rekadi Yugandhar on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, in Tirupati on January 5 (Thursday).

ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy said the accused officer has several houses, and house sites in multiple towns in the State, allegedly disproportionate to his known source of income. Total worth of these assets had been estimated to be approximately ₹2,72,12,971.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused officer is in possession of disproportionate assets valued at ₹1,84,54,337. Further Investigation is in progress,” the ACB DSP said.

He owns two G+2 houses in Kakinada, a flat in Surya Pearls Apartment and six house sites in Kakinada, two house sites at Chollangi in East Godavari, one house site in Vijayawada, 0.54 cents of wet agricultural lands at Madava Patnam, 1.94 cents at Chelluru in East Godavari, one four-wheeler, one two-wheeler, electronic gadgets, ₹3,05,900 in cash, 854.29 grams of gold, 3.7 kgs of silver and other household articles, the ACB officials said.

The ACB officials conducted searches at the flats belonging to the officer in Venkata Padmavathu Enclacve, near Seven Hills Hotel, near Tana Palli Cross, at Tiruchanur. The accused officer was arrested and produced before Special Court for ACB cases in Kurnool on January 5 (Thursday).

The officer, a native of Ramachadrapuram village in Konaseema district, joined the service on December 21, 1999 as a clerk in B.C Welfare Department and later worked as senior assistant in East Godavari district and as superintendent in West Godavari district.

Yugandhar got promoted as District B.C Welfare Officer in 2015 and had worked in Krishna and Anantapur districts as Deputy Director of B.C. Welfare. He got transferred to Tirupati in April last year.