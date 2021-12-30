ACB books 166 cases against govt. staff in 2021

VIJAYAWADA

30 December 2021 22:48 IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau booked 166 cases against government employees and organisations in 2021.

According to a release, the majority of the cases booked were trap cases where officials were caught red-handed which accepting bribes from the public or complainants.

Of the total 72 trap cases, 36 were related to employees of the Revenue Department, eight related to the Energy Department, seven to the Panchayat Raj Department, six to Home Department and five were related to Municipal Administration and Urban Development department, while 10 cases were related to various other departments.

In the 72 trap cases an amount of ₹32.40 lakh was involved. Visakhapatnam's Chodawaram Tahsildar B. Ravi Kumar was caught accepting ₹4.5 lakh from the complainant in the biggest trap case. In the second biggest trap case, Srikakulam's Tekkali Mandal Tahsildar B. Nagabhushana Rao was caught accepting ₹4 lakh bribe and Anantapur's Mudigubba Tahsildar K. Anwar Hussain was caught accepting ₹2 lakh bribe.

Among the 12 disproportionate assets cases, Most Backward Classes Welfare Development (MBCWD) Corporation managing director B. Nagabhushanam was booked for possession of immovable properties worth ₹10.79 crore, while EPDCL assistant engineer M. Nageswara Rao was booked for possession of disproportionate assets worth ₹3.82 crore.

The Bureau also conducted 45 surprise checks on government institutions, 26 regular checks. It booked 11 cases of criminal misconduct.