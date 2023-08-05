HamberMenu
ACB arrests three revenue officials for accepting bribe in Andhra Pradesh

Accused demanded bribe for issuing pattadar passbooks to the complainants, says ACB officials

August 05, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught T. Sundupalli Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) G. Ravi and Revenue Inspector (RI) Kiran of Annamayya district while they were allegedly accepting ₹40,000 bribe for the mutation of records of a parcel of land.

The complainant, a resident of Yerramanenipalem village, had applied for mutation and pattadar passbook of his father’s land at T. Sundupalli tahsildar office. The MRO and the RI allegedly demanded ₹80,000 for processing the application. Following a complaint to ‘14400’, Kadapa ACB officials laid a trap and arrested the MRO and RI while they were accepting ₹40,000 and arrested them.

In another trap, ACB sleuths caught Satyavolu Sachivalayam Village Revenue Officer (VRO) P. Venkateswarlu of Nadendla mandal in Palnadu district when he was allegedly taking ₹5,000 as bribe, for issuing pattadar passbook, to a villager.

The VRO had demanded ₹25,000 for processing the mutation of land and for issuing pattadar passbook. He had accepted ₹10,000 as first instalment. As Venkateswarlu was harassing the villager to pay the remaining sum, the latter approached the ACB, which caught the VRO red handed, ACB officials said in a release on Saturday.

The accused were arrested and would be produced before the ACB court, the investigation officers said.

