ACB arrests three government servants on charges of corruption in Kakinada, Eluru, Palnadu districts

May 08, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested three government servants on charges of corruption on Monday following the orders of Director-General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy and complaints received on 14400.

Two of the three officials were caught red-handed while they were accepting bribe. According to ACB, in-charge sub registrar in Eluru district Ballari Jogeswara Rao and a broker were arrested after the latter was caught accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a person. Mr. Jogeswara Rao had demanded the ₹10,000 as bribe from the complainant for the registration of a gift deed. He asked the complainant to hand over the amount to a broker. ACB officials caught the broker while he was accepting the bribe and, based on his confession, Mr. Rao too was arrested.

In Palnadu

In Palnadu district’s Velperu, Village Revenue Officer Kochara Nageswara Rao was caught while he was accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a farmer for the regularisation of pattadar passbook. The accused had received ₹5,000 initially and demanded another ₹15,000 later. He was arrested and later remanded.

In Kakinada

A team of ACB officials searched the properties of Y. Satyanarayana, a Junior Assistant at GGH, Kakinada, and found documents of three independent houses and five residential plots; 392 grams of gold; 860 grams of silver; and ₹38.76 lakh in cash. Mr. Satyanarayana was taken into custody and searches would continued on Tuesday.

DGP Mr. Rajendranath Reddy asked the public not to hesitate to alert ACB by dialling 14400 or through ACB app when they come across cases of corruption.