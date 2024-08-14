GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ACB arrests Jogi Ramesh’s son, surveyor in land scam

The accused were arrested and produced in ACB Special Court

Published - August 14, 2024 02:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arresting Jogi Rajiv, son of former minister, Jogi Ramesh, in a land scam, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arresting Jogi Rajiv, son of former minister, Jogi Ramesh, in a land scam, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit:

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday arrested Jogi Rajiv, son of former Minister Jogi Ramesh, and Vijayawada Rural Mandal Surveyor, Ajmer Ramesh, in the alleged AgriGold land scam.

“The accused, along with Ambapuram village Surveyor, K. Dedeepya, fraudulently registered 2,160 square yards of litigant land by obtaining fake documents, and sold away the land to others. Following a complaint lodged by AgriGold Group of Companies member, Avva Venkata Seshu Narayana Rao, the ACB registered a case under Section 17 (A) of PC Act, and the Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of the ACB took up the probe,” a press release from the ACB said.

The accused were arrested and produced in ACB Special Court, the officials said.

Earlier in the day, ACB officials conducted raids on the house of Mr. Jogi Ramesh, at Ibrahimpatnam, on the outskirts of Vijayawada. They reportedly seized some land documents, electronic equipment, mobile phones and other material.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) officers registered a case against Rajiv and seven others on August 8. It was alleged that the accused had colluded with some Revenue Department officers, created fake registration documents with duplicate survey numbers and sold them away.

The CID Police registered cases against former Minister’s brother Jogi Venkateswara Rao, K. Dedeepya, mandal surveyor A. Ramesh, Deputy Tahsildar G. Vijay Kumar and Vijayawada Rural Tahsildar (MRO) P. Jahnavi and two others, Adusumilli Mohana Ramadasu and Adusumilli Venkata Seetha Mahalakshmi, in the case.

The AP CID registered a case against AgriGold Group management in 2015, and seized the movable and immovable properties in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Properties of AgriGold were seized at different places in Andhra Pradesh.

Alleging that Mr. Rajiv and others grabbed the lands of AgriGold at Ambapuram village in Krishna district, (which were already seized by the government) with the help of some Revenue Department officers and public representatives, and sold them away at a high price, the ACB and the CID registered cases and took up investigation.

The CID Police registered cases against the accused under Section 120 (B), Sections 420 (Cheating) 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 467 (Forgery of documents) and other charges.

