ACB arrests former Mines and Geology director Venkata Reddy

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Mines and Geology Director V. G. Venkata Reddy.

Mr. Reddy was arrested under Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act, 1957.

He was accused of colluding with some private mining companies and causing a loss of about ₹2,566 crore to the government.

Mr. Venkata Reddy was arrested in Shamshabad mandal of Telangana on Thursday. He was produced in the ACB Special Court in Vijayawada on Friday, which remanded him in judicial custody till October 10, said ACB officials in a release.