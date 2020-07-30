Academicians hail new education policy

Academicians in the educational hub of Tirupati are all praise for the new National Education Policy (NEP), formulated by the committee headed by K. Kasturirangan, which has since been approved by the Union Cabinet.
SRM University Pro Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao, who is camping in Tirupati, hailed the new policy for aiming at creating vibrant multi-disciplinary institutions of high quality that increase capacity of higher education and ensure equitable access.
“The NEP advocates all higher educational institutions will either be universities or degree granting autonomous colleges. There will be no affiliating universities or colleges. The policy enables a paradigm shift towards a more imaginative and broad- based liberal education as a foundation for holistic development of all students with rigorous specialisation in chosen disciplines,” Prof. Rao said.
Meanwhile, Akhila Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), the higher education teachers’ wing of RSS, appreciated the decision to rename the Department of HRD as the Department of Education.
Suggestions
“The committee took note of 1.75 lakh suggestions from the public, students, parents, educationalists and teachers’ unions before finalising the draft policy,” said its State convener Y.V. Rami Reddy.
