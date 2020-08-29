Academic consultantsseek renewal of contracts

TIRUPATI

29 August 2020 06:21 IST

They stage a protest at Dravidian University

Academic consultants working on contract basis at the Dravidian University, Kuppam, have urged the State government to renew their contract, claiming that it has been done for various varsities across the State.

The academic consultants, under the banner of University Teachers’ Association (Contract) Andhra Pradesh (UTACAP), have been meeting the authorities at various levels for the last 58 days to press their demand.

They staged a demonstration at the main entrance gate of the university here on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

“Only Dravidian University is yet to renew the contracts,” said Paul Raj, an academic consultant. Another contract teacher K. Srinivas said they would continue the agitation till the government concedes to their demand with the offer of minimum time scale.

CM’s promise

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to regularise the academic consultants working on contract basis during his ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’ ahead of the 2019 elections, they said.