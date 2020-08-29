Academic consultantsseek renewal of contracts

Academic consultants working on contract basis at the Dravidian University, Kuppam, have urged the State government to renew their contract, claiming that it has been done for various varsities across the State.
The academic consultants, under the banner of University Teachers’ Association (Contract) Andhra Pradesh (UTACAP), have been meeting the authorities at various levels for the last 58 days to press their demand.
They staged a demonstration at the main entrance gate of the university here on Friday.
“Only Dravidian University is yet to renew the contracts,” said Paul Raj, an academic consultant. Another contract teacher K. Srinivas said they would continue the agitation till the government concedes to their demand with the offer of minimum time scale.
CM’s promise
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to regularise the academic consultants working on contract basis during his ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’ ahead of the 2019 elections, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath