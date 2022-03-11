Academic competitions conclude at NSU

The two-day State-level elocution and Shalaka competitions conducted by the National Sanskrit University (NSU) came to a grand close at its campus in Tirupati on Friday. The competitions were held for participants from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

University Vice-Chancellor in-charge Radhakant Thakur explained about competitions held in virtual mode that received an encouraging response. He advised the students to inculcate competitive spirit to emerge successful in life.

Academic Dean G.S.R. Krishnamurthy, Registrar ‘Commander’ Challa Venkateshwar, Sahitya Department head C. Ranganathan, retired professor K. Rama Suryanarayana and public relations officer S. Dakshinamurthy were part of the team that conducted the events.