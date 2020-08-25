Andhra Pradesh

‘Academic calendar will be released on Sept. 5’

State Council of Educational Research and Technology (SCERT) Director B. Pratap Reddy has said that the government has not yet released the calendar for the new academic year.

In a statement, he referred to the news related to the new academic calendar that doing the rounds on social media platforms and said it was fake.

“The government swill officially release the academic calendar by September 5, the day on which schools will reopen,” the statement quoted Mr. Pratap Reddy as saying.

Change in syllabus

Mr. Pratap Reddy clarified that there was no truth in claims that the academic syllabus had been reduced.

“The syllabus will remain the same. However, certain changes are being made, which will be made known an official statement soon,” added Mr. Pratap Reddy.

