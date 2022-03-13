ACA to host Andhra Premier League in June

Tournaments will be held in men and women categories, says ACA CEO Siva Reddy

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will organise its own premier T-20 league—Andhra Premier league—from June this year, its chief executive officer M.V. Siva Reddy has said.

Mr. Siva Reddy announced this after felicitating Under-19 India cricket team vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, Ranji Trophy players Mamidi Vamsi Krishna and K. Maheep Kumar at the ACA’s Perecherla cricket grounds during an event organised by Ravindra Nagar Cricket Club on Sunday.

“The APL will start in June for men and women categories. It will help us identify more talent from across Andhra Pradesh. I am excited to see players such as Rasheed, Vamsi and Maheep emerge from Guntur, which has a rich tradition of producing top players. We do not have dearth of talent,’’ said Mr. Siva Reddy, adding that three academies at Kadapa, Mangalagiri and Vizianagaram are reservoirs of talent.

Ravindra Club president Anana Kiron , Guntur District Cricket Association president M.P.S.V. Ramana Murthy and secretary D. Ramesh and EC member Sitapathi were present on the occasion.