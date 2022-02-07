ACA heaps praise on U-19 cricketer Shaik Rasheed

Treasurer announces ₹10 lakh reward

Members of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) heaped praise on the Indian Cricket Team (Under-19) vice captain Shaik Rasheed for his brilliant display in the final match of the U-19 World Cup against England, a match-winning innings which led India to lift the fifth World Cup.

Earlier, Rasheed scored 94 in the semifinal against Australia.

Congratulating the Guntur lad, ACA president P. Sarath Chandra Reddy said that the association would continue its support and wished that he would become part of the Indian men’s team in the coming days. Former cricketer and director of Cricket Operations, ACA, Y. Venugopala Rao, and CEO of ACA, M.V. Siva Reddy, said that Rasheed is a confident and mentally strong player. “He has a very bright future and he will be one of the most promising players to play for India in the future,” they opined. On behalf of the ACA, treasurer S.R. Gopinadh Reddy announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh to the young cricketer for his exploits.