ACA chief Kesineni Sivanath meets BCCI president Roger Binny

Published - September 30, 2024 04:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association president Kesineni Sivanath with BCCI president Roger Binny at the inaugural function of the BCCI Centre of Excellence at Bengaluru on Sunday

Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath has participated in the inaugural function of the BCCI Centre of Excellence at Bengaluru on Sunday.

On the occasion, Mr. Sivanath had a brief interaction with BCCI president Roger Binny, BCCI Apex Council member Dilip Vengsarkar and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Mr. Sivanath requested an opportunity for three best-performing cricketers from Andhra Pradesh to represent India in international cricket exchange tours to give them exposure at the highest-level. He also sought BCCI support for the promotion of cricket in A.P. ACA Secretary S. Satish Babu and others were present.

