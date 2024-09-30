ACA chief Kesineni Sivanath meets BCCI president Roger Binny

Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath has participated in the inaugural function of the BCCI Centre of Excellence at Bengaluru on Sunday.

On the occasion, Mr. Sivanath had a brief interaction with BCCI president Roger Binny, BCCI Apex Council member Dilip Vengsarkar and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Mr. Sivanath requested an opportunity for three best-performing cricketers from Andhra Pradesh to represent India in international cricket exchange tours to give them exposure at the highest-level. He also sought BCCI support for the promotion of cricket in A.P. ACA Secretary S. Satish Babu and others were present.

