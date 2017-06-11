ABVP seeks action to check exorbitant college fees

Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) district convener Srinivas Achari and activists submitted a representation to Kurnool DEO Taher Sultana on Saturday seeking steps to check the exorbitant fees being charged by private and corporate colleges here.

“Private and corporate colleges are luring parents and charging hefty fees. They are collecting ₹ 8,000 for uniforms and forcing them to purchase text and notebooks and stationery from them,” they alleged. They sought action against colleges charging high fees and those with unqualified teachers.