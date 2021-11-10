Andhra Pradesh

ABVP demands withdrawal of order on aided institutions

Students under the ABVP banner stage a demonstration at the Sub-Collector’s Office in Tirupati on Wednesday, demanding withdrawal of the order on aided institutions. Photo: Special Arrangement  

Students under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded the cancellation of Government Orders (G.Os) 35 and 42 pertaining to aided schools and colleges.

Staging a demonstration at the Sub-Collector’s office in Tirupati on Wednesday, the students belonging to ABVP’s Tirupati unit wondered how the government could take a unilateral decision to take over aided institutions functioning for several decades.

“Such a mindless decision will not only endanger the careers of thousands of students but also make such great institutions go extinct”, the regional organiser M. Nagesh rued, demanding immediate withdrawal of the G.Os.

Also read | Students take to streets condemning police action at SSBN College

They also expressed protest against the police lathi charge on students demonstrating peacefully at SSBN college in Anantapur. In a representation to the Sub-Collector, they demanded action on the police officials responsible for the assault on students.


