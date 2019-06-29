ABVP bandh leaves schools in disarray

A State-wide bandh call by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP) evoked a mixed response from schools and the public, with parents feeling the brunt of the strike call’s impact.

While welcoming ‘Amma Vodi’, the student wing had called for the bandh to bring pressure on the government to take action against an ‘education mafia’ which they alleged was being run by some corporate schools in the State.

Demanding the formation of parents committees, establishment of a fee regulatory commission to monitor schools and implementation of Right To Education Act, students staged protests outside several private schools, forcing them to send students home.

Brushing aside the bandh call, the city unit of Andhra Pradesh Unaided School Managements Association had decided to go ahead with holding classes, citing a backlog in academic schedule due to the excessive heat conditions prevailing in the last ten days. The body had also sought police protection to run the schools. However, when the agitating students arrived, the schools succumbed to the pressure and sent the students home.

Chaotic time

As private schools declared a holiday at around noon, text messages were hurriedly flashed to parents to take their wards home, which turned out to be a nightmare for employees who were in office. Students, especially those in the primary wing, had to wait for over an hour in the surcharged atmosphere for their parents to take them home.